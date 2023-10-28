Russian and Azerbaijani leaders express condolences to Tokayev

28 Oct. 15:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

The presidents of Russia and Azerbaijan expressed condolences to their Kazakh counterpart in connection with the tragedy at the coal mine in the Karaganda region, which killed 32 people.

Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed condolences to President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on a coal mine accident in central Kazakhstan in which miners were killed.

"Please accept my deepest condolences over the deadly coal mine accident in the Karaganda Region," Putin said in a message as he expressed his hope that miners remaining underground would be rescued.

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has also expressed condolences to his Kazakh counterpart Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, following numerous human casualties as a result of a fire at a mine.

"I was saddened by the news of heavy casualties caused by a fire at a mine in the Kazakhstan’s Karaganda region," Ilham Aliyev said.

There were 252 miners in the ArcelorMittal-operated Kostenko coal mine when the accident occurred, killing 32 people. As many as 18 miners sought medical assistance, while the search for others is ongoing.