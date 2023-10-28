Erdoğan: Israel must get out of "state of madness"

28 Oct. 16:55 (UTC+3 MSK)

On his page on the social network, Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdoğan called on Israel to stop attacks on the Gaza Strip.

He said rocket attacks on Gaza were exacerbating the humanitarian crisis and killing women, children and other civilians. The Head of State added that Israel must get out of its "state of madness".

Erdoğan also asked everyone to join a rally in support of Palestine, which would be held at Atatürk Airport in Istanbul.

"We will make our calls stronger and declare loudly that we stand with the Palestinian people against Israeli oppression",

Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said

The IDF had previously said that 150 targets in the northern Gaza Strip had been targeted during the night .