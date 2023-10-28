Azerbaijani youth organizes Intellectual Competition in Moscow

28 Oct. 18:15 (UTC+3 MSK)

On October 27, the final stage of the Intellectual Competition took place at the Moscow House of Nationalities. The organizer was the Azerbaijan Youth Association of Russia.

The first intellectual competition started on October 19. It consisted of three stages. For several days, participants had been competing in "Brain Ring", "Guess the Melody" and "Quiz according to the rules "What? Where? When?".

Over 100 students and graduates of Moscow educational institutions took part in the intellectual games. According to their results, the MGIMO team "Buta" took first place. The top three also included the team of Bauman MSTU "BaumankaAz" and the team of Financial University "FinTime".

It should be added that the Azerbaijan Youth Association of Russia traditionally organizes various intellectual competitions, which are popular among young people.