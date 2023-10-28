Hamas wants Russia to mediate Israeli-Palestinian conflict

28 Oct. 18:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Head of Hamas' Foreign Affairs Ministry, Abu Marzouk, said that the movement wanted Russia to be a mediator on the Palestinian-Israeli issue. However, according to him, Israel does not want this.

He noted that Tel Aviv did not want to see Moscow as a mediator, since Washington did not want this. Marzouk added that, according to the United States, Egypt and Qatar should become mediators. Israel shares the same opinion.

"But Hamas wants Russia to play an important role in the Middle East region. This is in the interests of the oppressed peoples and creates a balance between the major powers in the Middle East region",



Abu Marzouk said.