Israel launches operation against Hamas "from air, land and sea"

28 Oct. 20:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Israel Defense Forces began operations in the Palestinian enclave, involving not only ground forces, but maritime and air forces. However, according to the Israeli Ambassador to Moscow, this operation cannot be called large-scale.

"Our military calls it a narrow-scale military operation. So I will repeat their words. A military operation from the air, sea and land. But, again, according to our military, it has not been a large-scale operation yet",

Israeli Ambassador to Russia Alexander Ben Zvi said.

According to the Head of the country's Defense Ministry, the new phase of the operation against Palestinian radicals will last until "new instructions are received".

"We have passed one stage of the war. Tonight the ground in Gaza shook. We struck on the ground and underground, we attacked terrorists at all levels, in all places. The instructions for the army are clear: the action will continue until a new order is given",



Yoav Gallant said.

At the same time, the representatives of the Jewish State Army announce a gradual expansion of the military operation in the Gaza Strip.

Russia's position regarding the confrontation between Israel and Hamas

The Russian side regards the actions in the Palestinian enclave as the beginning of a ground operation.

"On October 28, Israel launched a ground military operation in the Gaza Strip. We have repeatedly warned about the dangerous consequences of such a step, which will negatively affect all parties to the conflict and will lead to a sharp degradation of the humanitarian situation, which will further aggravate the situation of the civilian population in Gaza",



the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

The Ministry also warned third countries whose plans include ignition of a big war in the region.

It had been previously reported that the Israeli Prime Minister had refused to sign a decree on the start of a ground operation in the enclave. It was connected, among other things, to fears of further escalation of the conflict.