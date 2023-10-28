Ilham Aliyev congratulates Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on 100th anniversary of Turkish Republic

28 Oct. 21:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev sent a congratulatory message to his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on the occasion of the 100th anniversary of the Turkish Republic.

The letter emphasizes that today the peoples of the two countries are still close to each other, as they have been throughout history.

Ilham Aliyev also notes that Türkiye, which achieved its independence at the cost of the lives and blood of its martyrs in a complex and contradictory international situation, is a powerful state a century later.

"The pace of development over the past twenty years of brotherly Türkiye, which is the legacy of Ataturk, its tremendous achievements in all spheres ranging from the world's leading army to high technology and innovation, the trust and its high authority it has earned in the international arena are the result of your unshakable will, tireless work and the wise policy you are resolutely implementing",

Ilham Aliyev said.

The Head of the republic also emphasizes that the key to Türkiye’s harmonious development is the people’s support of the president of the republic.

"Your people’s unequivocal support for the strategic development course that you are implementing with great determination, their endless faith and trust in you are the most important factors that will ensure Türkiye’s future successes and achievements",

Ilham Aliyev said

In conclusion, the head of the Azerbaijani state noted that the current course of Baku fully corresponds to the saying of the national leader of Azerbaijan Heydar Aliyev "one nation, two states".

"I would like to note with pride that, as proof of this philosophy, Azerbaijan and Türkiye are currently the closest countries and allies in the world",

Ilham Aliyev said.