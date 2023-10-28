Lavrov and Bayramov have telephone conversation

28 Oct. 21:55 (UTC+3 MSK)

Foreign Ministers of Russia and Azerbaijan Sergey Lavrov and Jeyhun Bayramov had a telephone conversation, during which they discussed issues of cooperation between Azerbaijan and Russia, prospects for the Azerbaijani-Armenian peace process, as well as the current situation in the region.

The Heads of Foreign Affairs Ministers also noted the importance of normalization of relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia within the framework of the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the countries and the establishment of lasting peace in the region.

In conclusion, the Ministers discussed issues of mutual interest.