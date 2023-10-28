Saudi Arabia appeals to Israel

28 Oct. 22:35 (UTC+3 MSK)

According to the statement released by the Kingdom's Foreign Ministry, the Saudi authorities warned the Jewish state against carrying out a ground operation in the Palestinian enclave. It is clarified that this requirement is due to the fact that further escalation of the confrontation threatens the civilian population of Gaza.

"Saudi Arabia condemns any ground operations carried out by Israel in the Gaza Strip as they threaten the lives of Palestinian civilians, exposing them to greater dangers and creating inhumane conditions",



Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Saudi Arabia said

The statement further warns that the violation of international rights will entail a response that will affect stability both in the Middle East and global security in general.