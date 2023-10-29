Settlement of Zangilan continues

29 Oct. 12:40 (UTC+3 MSK)

Another group of internally displaced people received the keys to new houses in the "smart" village of Aghali located in the Zangilan district of Azerbaijan. In total, there were 127 people.

Currently, 871 people (175 families) live in the village.

In the future, the village residents will receive jobs in accordance with their qualifications: government agencies, public catering establishments, construction companies, clothing factories and other industries will operate on the territory of the settlement.

Currently, the village has a public service center, a school, a kindergarten, a bank, a post office, and public catering facilities.