29 Oct. 13:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Chechen authorities will send humanitarian aid to thousands of Palestinian families.

"On the initiative of the head of the Regional Public Fund... work is underway to provide assistance for 20 thousand Palestinian families",

Mufti of the Republic Salah-Haji Mezhiev said.

In addition to this, he noted that pilgrims currently performing the Hajj were praying for relief for the civilians of Palestine, and prayers were also being held in republican mosques.