Russian President wishes Turkish people happiness and prosperity

29 Oct. 14:45 (UTC+3 MSK)

Russian President Vladimir Putin sent a congratulatory telegram on the occasion of the 100th anniversary of the proclamation of the Turkish Republic. The telegram's text is posted on the Kremlin’s official website.

"Dear Mr. President, dear friend, please accept cordial congratulations on the occasion of the 100th anniversary of the proclamation of the Turkish Republic. Over the past century, your country has overcome many challenges and achieved generally recognized success in economic, social and other fields. Türkiye rightfully enjoys high prestige on the world stage. Russian-Turkish relations are developing in the spirit of friendship and good neighborliness. Our recent meeting in Sochi fully confirmed this",

Vladimir Putin said.

Cooperation in various spheres has good results, and large joint projects are being systematically implemented. Russia and Türkiye are successfully coordinating efforts in resolving issues on the regional and global agenda. The countries will continue to build up the entire range of ties to build a more just world order, the Russian President noted in his congratulations.

"I sincerely wish you good health and success, and happiness and prosperity to all your fellow citizens",

Vladimir Putin said.