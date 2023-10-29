Turkish people celebrate 100th anniversary of republic

29 Oct. 15:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

On October 25, 1923, the Turkish government resigned. It led to the beginning of a political crisis in the country, and Turkish leader Mustafa Kemal Atatürk perceived this situation as an opportunity to proclaim a Republic.

On October 29, 1923, at the Çankaya Mansion in Ankara Atatürk informed his allies of his intention to proclaim a republic. Together with İsmet İnönü, he prepared a bill amending the articles of the 1921 Constitution, which included the following points:

- The Turkish state is declared a Republic.

- The power of the executive branch is vested in the Cabinet of Ministers.

- The President is elected by Parliament from among the deputies for one term and is considered the Head of state. If necessary, he can preside over Parliament and the Cabinet of ministers.

On the same day, October 29, this bill was presented to Parliament and, after debate, was approved by all 158 meeting participants. The proclamation of the Republic was met with applause and joyful cries of "Long live the Republic!"

Since then, the slogan "Sovereignty unconditionally belongs to the people" has become the basis of public administration.

Then elections were held for the President of the new Turkish Republic, which unanimously elected Mustafa Kemal Atatürk. These events put an end to disputes about the form of government of the state and changes in the system of government formation, where the President appoints the Prime Minister.

The proclamation of the Republic was solemnly celebrated by the Turkish people on the night of October 29-30 and October 30, 1923.

It was also decided to officially mark this event with 101 artillery shots and official events. The date October 29 became a national holiday, which was approved by the Grand National Assembly of Türkiye on April 19, 1925.

The country is currently undergoing a period of economic recovery. Türkiye has grown significantly economically, militarily, and socially, becoming one of the most influential states in the region.

During its hundred-year history, the Republic of Türkiye has gone through different stages and gone through various difficulties, and this speaks of the great experience and wisdom of its leadership.

"Nowadays, Türkiye is among the top five G20 leaders in terms of GDP growth. This is an indicator of the strengthening of our country",

President of the country Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said.

Modern Türkiye is one of the growing centers of geopolitical influence, and the current year 2023 is the centenary year of the creation of the Turkish Republic. It is a milestone in its development, which demonstrates military, economic, technological leadership and attractive mass culture not only on a regional, but also on a global scale.

The leadership and people of Türkiye were congratulated by the President of the fraternal Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, dedicating a publication to the significant date on his official accounts on social networks. He posted a photograph with the flags of Azerbaijan and Türkiye.

"Today marks the 100th anniversary of the establishment of the fraternal Turkish Republic, which plays a special role in the region and in the world. We congratulate you on October 29 - Republic Day and we wish further development and growth! One nation, two states", the Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov wrote in his congratulations.

"Congratulations to the Republic of Türkiye, with whom we are bound with the motto"One nation, two states", which is the basis of our brotherhood, friendship and solidarity, we honor the blessed memory of Mustafa Kemal Atatürk and his comrades-in-arms",

Jeyhun Bayramov said