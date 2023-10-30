Dagestan authorities condemn riots at Makhachkala airport

30 Oct. 9:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Head of Dagestan Sergei Melikov said the incident in the airport of Makhachkala on the evening of October 29 was a gross violation of the law, even as Dagestanis "empathise with the suffering of victims of the actions of unrighteous people and politicians, and pray for peace in Palestine".

"There is no bravery in waiting in a crowd for unarmed people who have done nothing wrong. Breaking into airport territory requires no determination. There is no honor in cursing strangers, reaching into their pockets, and checking their passport. There are no good intentions in attacking women with children who were receiving treatment in another country," Melikov said on the Telegram messaging app.

An operational headquarters headed by the head of the region Sergey Melikov was set up. According to him, the actions of those gathered at the airport were a gross violation of the law and would be evaluated by law enforcement agencies.