Riots at Makhachkala airport resulted in injuries

30 Oct. 10:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Riots at Makhachkala International Airport resulted in several people being injured, the Dagestan Ministry of Health said.

"Is a result of the incident at Makhachkala airport, there are injured who are receiving medical assistance," the statement reads.

Several hundred people gathered at the Makhachkala airport on the evening of October 29 for a protest rally against the Palestinian-Israeli conflict. The Dagestan government reported that the situation is under control.

According to the Dagestan head, the actions of those gathered at the airport would be evaluated by law enforcement agencies.