Death toll rises in Karaganda coal mine fire

30 Oct. 11:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The death toll from a coal mine accident in central Kazakhstan has reached 45, the Ministry of Emergency Situations said.

According to the ministry, rescue operations are still going on for one missing miner after a fire broke out Saturday at the Kostenko mine of the ArcelorMittal Temirtau company in Karaganda.

Earlier, the Kazakh government declared Sunday a national mourning day for the victims. There were 252 people inside the mine when the fire occurred, with more than 200 subsequently evacuated. Investigation is underway to determine the cause of the accident.