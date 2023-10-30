Netanyahu apologizes after calling out Israeli intelligence chiefs

30 Oct. 12:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu blamed his intelligence officials for not warning him ahead of the deadly attack by Hamas, but just 10 hours later, he retracted those remarks and issued an apology.

“I was wrong.Things I said following the press conference should not have been said and I apologize for that. I give full backing to all the heads of the security arms. I am strengthening the Chief of Staff and the commanders and soldiers of the [Israel Defense Forces] who are at the front and fighting for the house. Together we will win,” Netanyahu wrote on X.

Netanyahu’s apology comes just 10 hours after he posted a scathing rebuke against his own intelligence officials, while simultaneously abdicating any blame.