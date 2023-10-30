Armenia agrees on Azerbaijan's three peace principles

30 Oct. 13:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The three key principles which can contribute to the establishment of peace and the normalization of relations with Azerbaijan have been agreed upon, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said.

According to the PM, if the two parties follow those principles, the signing of a peace treaty between them will become real.

The first principle is the recognition of each other's territorial integrity, the second principle is that the Almaty declaration shall become the political basis for border delimitation and demarcation. The third principle is the opening of all regional communications in accordance with the principles of sovereignty, justice and mutual respect of legislation.

"The three main principles of normalization of relations and peace with Azerbaijan are agreed upon and if the sides remain committed to these principles, the signing of a peace treaty will be realistic," Nikol Pashinyan said.

He noted that Armenia plans to sign the peace treaty with Azerbaijan and normalise relations with Turkey.