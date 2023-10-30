Azerbaijan advances Iran's route of Zangezur corridor

30 Oct. 14:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev signed a decree on measures related to the continuation of work on the construction of a new road from the Horadiz-Jabrayil-Zangilan-Aghband highway to Iran and a bridge over the Aras River.

It was noted that 14 million manat ($8.2 million) will be allocated from the reserve fund of the President of Azerbaijan provided for in the state budget of Azerbaijan for 2023 to the State Agency of Azerbaijan Automobile Roads in order to continue work on the construction of a new road from the Horadiz-Jabrayil-Zangilan-Aghband highway to Iran and a bridge over the Aras River.

Earlier, it was reported that the 123.5-kilometre Horadiz-Jabrayil-Zangilan-Aghband highway has been 80% completed. The road is being built with four and six traffic lanes.