Armenia hopes to open borders with Turkey

30 Oct. 15:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Yerevan hopes that the arrangements on the reopening of Armenia-Turkey borders will be implemented soon, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said during the debates on the draft 2024 state budget in the National Assembly.

"I hope that in the near future we will see the implementation of the arrangements that were made as a result of the meetings of the special envoys of Armenia and Turkey. At this phase the Armenia-Turkey border will be reopened for citizens of third countries and holders of diplomatic passports," Pashinyan said.

According to the Armenian PM, considerable infrastructural work was also done in this regard in addition to political arrangements.