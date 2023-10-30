Azerbaijan files lawsuit against Armenia due to incitement to ethnic hatred

30 Oct. 16:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

One of the main slogans of opposition demonstrations in Armenia in April 2022 was "Armenia without Turks", Deputy Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan Elnur Mammadov said.

According to him, evidence and facts related to these incidents were collected and presented to the International Court of Justice (ICJ) as supplementary complaints.

"On January 23, this year, the Azerbaijani side issued a statement and presented its primary lawsuit to the International Court, based on thousands of pages of evidence, concerning Armenia's nearly 30-year illegal military occupation of Azerbaijan's internationally recognized sovereign territories. This occupation included the deportation of ethnic Azerbaijanis from their historical territories, genocide and other crimes against humanity," Elnur Mammadov said.

Mammadov noted that ethnic hatred and the radical nationalist ideological line has been actively disseminated in Armenia for decades.

He noted that Armenia's ideology is in complete contradiction to Baku's approach, which promotes equal rights for ethnic Armenians, coexistence of the two peoples, and consistently calls for peace.

Today, Baku hosted a presentation of a report on hate crimes and incitement to hatred against Azerbaijanis.The ceremony was attended by representatives of governmental and non-governmental organizations, deputies, scientists and media representatives.