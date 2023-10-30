More Russian schools to open in Mongolia

30 Oct. 17:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

Education in Russian in Mongolian schools will continue and expand, the Russian Ambassador to the Republic Alexey Evsikov said.

"Over the past 30 years, the position of the Russian language has weakened a little, but remains strong enough. This September, we enrolled the first class of a new school, and this will be the third school that will teach according to the Russian standards and in Russian in Ulaanbaatar",

the ambassador said.

He added that a Russian-language school also operated in the large Mongolian city of Erdenet. In the future, a network of Russian-Mongolian schools may appear in the north of the country, Evsikov shared with the Rossiya 24 TV channel.