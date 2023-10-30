Airline cancels flights from Dagestan to Israel

30 Oct. 18:40 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Russian airline Red Wings has refused to operate flights from the capital of Dagestan to Tel Aviv, the carrier's press service reports.

The reason for this decision was the riots that took place at Makhachkala airport on Sunday evening.

The plane from Makhachkala to Tel Aviv was supposed to depart on November 1, but the company moved the flight to Sochi. The flight is scheduled for November 2.

In addition to this, the Zhukovsky-Makhachkala-Tel Aviv flight was replaced by Domodedovo-Sochi-Tel Aviv.

Riots at Makhachkala airport

Let us remind you that on October 29, thousands of people rioted at the Makhachkala airport due to the arrival of a flight from Tel Aviv. The rioters held flags and posters in support of Palestine, shouting various slogans. They also checked airport visitors for Israeli passports.

The situation worsened after the rioters broke into the building and then onto the airfield. The pogroms stopped at night. The head of the republic, Sergey Melikov, condemned the actions of the Dagestanis and added that no one would go unpunished.