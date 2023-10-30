Muslims in Russia to be able donate blood for victims in Gaza

30 Oct. 20:35 (UTC+3 MSK)

In Russia, a blood collection may be organized for the wounded in the Gaza Strip, information about this appeared in a statement by the Expanded Presidium of the Spiritual Assembly of Muslims of Russia.

"We propose to establish a working group under the Interreligious Council of Russia to coordinate the activities of religious organizations and collect the necessary assistance for the victims. In cooperation with the Ministry of Health of the Russian Federation, we propose to organize blood collection in the country’s mosques to help the victims",

the Spiritual Assembly of Muslims of Russia said.

Russian Muslims are ready not only to send donated blood to Gaza, but also to send doctors. A corresponding request has been sent to the UN General Assembly.