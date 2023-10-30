Reconstruction of checkpoint on Russian-Azerbaijani border to be completed soon

30 Oct. 21:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexey Overchuk said that reconstruction work on the border between Russia and Azerbaijan would end soon.

According to him, all work related to the Yarag-Kazmalyar checkpoint will be completed by the end of this year.

He noted that since 2022 there had been no queues on the border of the two countries thanks to the Tagirkent-Kazmalyar checkpoint.

In addition to this, he highly appreciated the results of the reconstruction of the Verkhny Lars checkpoint on the Georgian Military Road. There has been a significant increase in throughput