Higher education in Azerbaijan to become more accessible

30 Oct. 22:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

The number of young people in Azerbaijan who will be able to receive higher education at the country's universities will soon increase by at least 20 thousand people. This will be done in accordance with the Concept of Economic and Social Development of the Republic of Azerbaijan for 2024-2027.

Higher education will not only become more accessible. University programs will be adapted to the new demands of the labor market, and the quality of education received by young people will also improve, which will be able to compete with world-class universities, Trend reports.

Tuition fees will also be revised.

Nowadays, over 205 thousand people study at universities in the country every year.