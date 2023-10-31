Georgia announces surgery funding for all cancer patients

31 Oct. 10:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Georgian Government said it would fund oncological surgery, both planned and emergency, for all cancer patients without the state-funded insurance.

The former decision will also include law enforcement and defence veterans who receive state-funded insurance, as well as patients with an annual income over 40,000 lari ($15,000), the Government Administration said.

The change comes following the Government's move in August to finance hormone therapy, chemotherapy, radiation therapy and medication for all oncology patients throughout the country.

"As part of the latest amendments, oncological surgeries also become equally available to the country’s citizens”, the press office said.

It was noted that treatment of oncological diseases would be “equally accessible” to each beneficiary regardless of income within the state-funded Universal Healthcare Programme.