EAEU countries’ trade may exceed $100 bln

31 Oct. 11:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The volume of mutual trade between the countries of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) in 2023, according to one of the forecasts, may exceed $100 billion, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexey Overchuk said at the International Customs Forum in Moscow.

"There is a separate forecast that we will exceed $100 (in the volume of mutual trade within the EAEU)," the Deputy PM said.

According to Overchuk, at the end of 2022, the volume of mutual trade between the countries of the association reached $84 billion. In his opinion, favorable conditions have been created within the union for interaction between businesses of the five countries.