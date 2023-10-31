Bogdanov and Iranian representative discuss events in Gaza

31 Oct. 11:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Russia's Special Presidential Representative for the Middle East and Africa, Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov has discussed events in and around Gaza at a meeting with the head of Iran's parliamentary national security and foreign policy commission Vahid Jalalzadeh in Moscow on October 30, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

"The exchange of opinions on current issues on the regional agenda focused largely on the tragic events in Gaza and around it, while emphasizing the need for an urgent ceasefire, preventing further bloodshed and violence against the civilian population, and providing humanitarian aid to peaceful residents," the statement reads.

It was noted that both sides reaffirmed their resolve to continue contacts at various levels, aimed at coordinating efforts to search for effective ways of de-escalating tensions in the Middle East.