31 Oct. 14:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Israel has raised its alert for Russia's North Caucuses region to 4, its highest level, and urges citizens to leave, following the recent riots at the Makhachkala airport in Dagestan.

A joint statement from the National Security Council and the Foreign Ministry says that, due to concerns over the incident yesterday and worries about repeat events, Israeli citizens should avoid those areas, and those already there should leave.