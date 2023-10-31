Russia to build new Yerevan metro station

31 Oct. 15:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The draft 2024 budget earmarks some 1.5 bln drams for the repair of Yerevan metro and another 4 bln drams for the construction of a new station, Armenia's Finance Minister Vahe Hovhannisyan said.

The Yerevan Municipality plans to start preparations for kicking off the construction of a new Ajapnyak metro station next year. The project is tentatively estimated at about $50 mln.

The Armenian government had provided 750 mln drams for the design of the station, another 554 mln drams were allocated by the Municipality. The design of the new station is assigned to the Russian company Metrogiprotrans.