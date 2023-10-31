Armenia not to build metallurgical plant on border with Azerbaijan

31 Oct. 16:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Armenian authorities confirmed the decision to relocate the construction of a metallurgical plant in Arazdeyen on the banks of the Araz River. This information was announced by the head of the Ministry of Economy of the republic, Vahan Kerobyan. He stated that private investors were participating in the construction, and they decided on the location of the plant. It is noted that the new location where the enterprise will be built is located not far from the previous one.

"We are dealing with private investment. Construction is carried out with private funds, and investors themselves determine their next steps. We, taking into account the geographical location and regional environment, try to be as useful as possible for them",

Vahan Kerobyan said.

The process of removing building materials from the former construction site is currently ongoing. Now they plan to build a metallurgical plant near the city of Ararat.

It was previously noted that the construction of a metallurgical plant on the border with the Republic of Azerbaijan could negatively affect the environmental situation in the region. The Azerbaijani authorities emphasized that the presence of an industrial enterprise near the reservoir would result in the dumping of toxic substances into the Araz River.