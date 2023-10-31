Abu Dhabi Airport opens new terminal

31 Oct. 17:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

A new terminal A will open in Abu Dhabi on November 1, and all flights will be transferred to it by November 14.

The new terminal is three times larger than the previous one. It has already had its first flight. Etihad Airways was the first to fly to the new terminal. The official opening will take place on November 1, when Wizz Air Abu Dhabi and 15 other international carriers will begin to operate their flights. By mid-November, the terminal will serve flights from 28 airlines. That is, all the airlines who fly to the capital of the UAE. It is possible to fly to 117 destinations from Abu Dhabi.

The ultra-modern terminal is one of the largest in the world (over 740 thousand square meters). It will allow passengers to quickly and almost automatically pass the check-in, security screening, and boarding. Biometrics in the new terminal of Abu Dhabi Airport has been introduced at all stages of preparation for departure. This is the first time in world practice. Passengers will be able to independently check in their luggage, go through passport control using a facial recognition system, and check in for boarding, the Khaleej Times newspaper writes.

The new airport terminal will be able to serve over 45 million passengers annually. In addition to this, 79 flights can be received simultaneously.