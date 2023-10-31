Three temporary towns to be built in East Zangezur

31 Oct. 18:35 (UTC+3 MSK)

The authorities of the Republic of Azerbaijan decided to build three towns in the East Zangezur economic region. The message about the construction of residential facilities was distributed by the Reconstruction, Construction and Management Service.

The new settlements will be used for official purposes. In particular, for the temporary placement of workers who will carry out the restoration works in the region.

The towns are planned to be located in Jabrayil, Gubadli and Zangilan districts. 4 million manats were allocated from the state budget for their construction.