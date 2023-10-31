More than 20 thousand Israeli soldiers enter Gaza Strip

31 Oct. 19:55 (UTC+3 MSK)

Since October 27, when the Jewish state expanded its ground operation in the Gaza Strip, more than 20,000 Israeli troops have entered the Palestinian enclave.

"There are currently two armored and infantry divisions of the IDF located there",

the Axios portal's sources said.

The military is in Gaza to destroy radicals and free hostages.

The head of the IDF noted that the duty of the Israeli military was to distinguish between terrorists and those who were not involved in Hamas crimes.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken earlier announced the need for a humanitarian ceasefire in Gaza