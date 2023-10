31 Oct. 20:40 (UTC+3 MSK)

On Wednesday, November 1, the Iranian Foreign Minister will travel to Türkiye. This was stated in a message released by the Turkish Foreign Ministry.

It is expected that Hossein Amir Abdollahian will discuss a number of regional issues with his Turkish counterpart Hakan Fidan, including the latest events in the Middle East.

One of the main topics of the meeting will be escalation in the Gaza Strip.