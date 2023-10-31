Lavrov: conflict between Israel and Palestine could spread to Syria

31 Oct. 21:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

The head of the Russian Foreign Ministry expressed concern that Israel had intensified attacks on Syrian territory amid the escalation of the conflict with Palestine.

"Sergey Lavrov pointed out the inadmissibility of the spread of armed escalation to Syria and other countries in the region",



the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

The Ministry also emphasized that the parties had drawn attention to the third-party interventions in the region, which were trying to take advantage of the conflict in Gaza in their own interests.

The parties also confirmed their commitment to complying with the decision of the UN Security Council on the settlement in the country based on the territorial integrity of the SAR.