Netanyahu: War with Hamas will cost Israel a lot

31 Oct. 21:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

During a meeting with the head of the country's Minister of Finance, the head of the Israeli government stated that the war with the Palestinian radicals Hamas would cost the Jewish state a lot.

In this regard, he emphasized that the Ministry of Finance must ensure the stability of the country's economic system.

"Our first goal is to preserve Israel's macroeconomic structure so that the economy functions and does not collapse. The second goal is to enable the IDF and security forces to wage war. It costs a lot of money that we spend every day",



Benjamin Netanyahu said.

Addressing the leaders of Hamas, Netanyahu earlier said that Israel would continue to pursue the radicals until they were destroyed.

"We will continue to pursue you, we will continue to hunt you. We will strike you until you lie at our feet",



Benjamin Netanyahu said.