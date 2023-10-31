US may return to negotiations with Iran on JCPOA

31 Oct. 22:35 (UTC+3 MSK)

The United States has refuted reports that American authorities will no longer return to negotiations with Iran on the JCPOA.

"I will not go into hypothetical discussions about diplomacy. I’ll just say that the big mistake was that [the previous US administration led by Donald Trump] left the JCPOA. This might have removed at least one problem, Iran’s nuclear program",



US Secreatry of State Antony Blinken said.

Earlier, the Russian Foreign Ministry stated that the American side was increasing sanctions pressure on Tehran, fabricating facts that the Iranian nuclear program posed a threat to the world.