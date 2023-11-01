Georgia breaking state tourism record

1 Nov. 9:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Revenue from international tourism reached $3.3 billion in the first nine months of 2023, the Georgian National Tourism Administration said.

Revenue received between January and September was 25.9% higher from the pre-pandemic figures in 2019 and 29.2% above the numbers in the same period of 2022, the Administration said.

According to the ministry, the recovery of the tourism industry in the country was proceeding with a “very fast, healthy dynamic”.

In the third quarter, the domestic tourism revenue reached $1.44 billion, up 28.4 percent on 2019 figures and 5.3 percent from the same period of 2022, the GNTA added.