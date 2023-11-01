Israeli military eliminates one of Hamas top commanders

1 Nov. 10:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Israeli military claimed that it had taken out a top Hamas commander - who was one of the leaders of the October 7 attack on Israel.

"A short while ago, IDF fighter jets, acting on ISA intelligence, killed Ibrahim Biari, the Commander of Hamas' Central Jabaliya Battalion. Biari was one of the leaders responsible for sending 'Nukbha' terrorist operatives to Israel to carry out the murderous terror attack on October 7th. Numerous Hamas terrorists were hit in the strike," the Israel Defense Forces said.

The IDF said Biari oversaw all military operations in the northern Gaza Strip since it began its ground operation and was also involved in multiple attacks on Israel going back decades.

According to the IDF, it had carried out a wide-scale strike on terrorists and terror infrastructure belonging to the Central Jabalya Battalion. As part of the strike, Hamas’ command and control and its ability to direct military activity against IDF soldiers in Gaza were damaged.

The IDF also said "a large number of terrorists" were also killed in the strike.