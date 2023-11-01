Number of arrests following Makhachlaka airport riots rises to 15

1 Nov. 11:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The number of people, sentenced to administrative arrest in Russia’s Dagestan following riots in the airport of its administrative center of Makhachkala, has risen to 15, a spokesperson for the region’s Supreme Court said.

Zarema Mamayeva said that eight people had been sentenced to eight days of administrative arrest, while two more detainees were sentenced to 60 hours of community service each.

Earlier reports pegged the number of persons sentenced to administrative arrest at seven.

Mass riots took place at the Makhachkala airport on October 29 due to the arrival of a regular flight from Tel Aviv amid the escalation of tensions in the Middle East.