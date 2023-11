1 Nov. 11:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan held a phone call with his Saudi counterpart Faisal bin Farhan on Tuesday to discuss the latest situation in the Middle East, according to Turkish diplomatic sources.

Fidan also held talks yesterday with Philippe Lazzarini, the commissioner-general for the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) to discuss the humanitarian situation in Gaza.