Egypt deploys tanks to Gaza border near Rafah crossing

1 Nov. 12:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Egypt has deployed tanks and other armored vehicles on its territory in the area of the Rafah border crossing near the Gaza Strip, The Times of Israel reported.

The newspaper published photos showing dozens of armored vehicles along the border with the Gaza Strip.

According to the newspaper, these measures are related to the fact that Egypt, fearing an influx of tens of thousands of refugees due to the escalation of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict, has so far kept the border closed, allowing only trucks with humanitarian aid to enter the Gaza Strip.