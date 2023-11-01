Rafah crossing opens for foreigners and injured to evacuate from Gaza

1 Nov. 13:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Rafah border crossing between Gaza and Egypt has opened today for the first time since the Israel-Hamas war erupted.

The first group of evacuees have left Gaza for Egypt after the Rafah crossing was opened to allow a limited number of people to leave the besieged area.

Up to 500 foreign-passport holders will pass through the Rafah border crossing from Gaza to Egypt on Wednesday, an Egyptian security source said, after a deal was reached to open the crossing.

A second source with knowledge of the deal and evacuations said there was a list of up to 500 who would leave the Gaza Strip, but that not all were expected to make it out on Wednesday, AFP reported.

Egyptian ambulances started entering the Gaza Strip on Wednesday morning via the Rafah border crossing in preparation to transport critically injured Palestinian patients for treatment in Egyptian hospitals.

Private broadcaster Al Qahera News reported that 40 ambulances have passed through the crossing from Egypt. According to the channel, Egyptian hospitals were re-equipped and upgraded in preparation to receive about 80 critically injured Palestinians.

It also reported that cars and trucks have started moving towards Gaza, along with preparations in Egypt to provide further humanitarian aid to the enclave.