Macron arrives in Kazakhstan

1 Nov. 13:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

French President Emmanuel Macron arrived in Astana on an official visit today, the Kazakh government press service said.

Kazakh Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov welcomed Macron at the Astana airport, expressing confidence that the visit will bolster the bilateral strategic partnership, the Kazakh presidential press service said.

The French President then met Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev at his residence Akorda, where a greeting ceremony was held. The two leaders shook hands, introduced their ministers and listened to the national anthems.