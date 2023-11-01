Saudi Arabia to host 2034 FIFA World Cup

1 Nov. 15:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Saudi Arabia will host the FIFA World Cup 2034, president of the International Football Federation (FIFA) Gianni Infantino said.

"The next two editions of the FIFA World Cup are set to be hosted in Africa (Morocco) and Europe (Portugal and Spain) - with three celebratory matches played in South America (Argentina, Paraguay and Uruguay) - in 2030 and in Asia (Saudi Arabia) in 2034," Infantino said.

He noted that Saudi Arabia was the only football association to present a bid to host the 2034 FIFA World Cup before the deadline close.

FIFA had invited bids from Asia and Oceania for the tournament by October 31, and Saudi Arabia announced it would bid only minutes after the announcement on Octover 4. Yesterday, Australia said it would not be presenting a bid to host the tournament, leaving Saudi Arabia as the only candidate.