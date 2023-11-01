Kazakh FM: TMTM to unite European and Asian markets

1 Nov. 15:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TITR, or Middle Corridor) will create new opportunities for mutually beneficial trade and investment interaction between Asia and Europe, Foreign Minister of Kazakhstan Murat Nurtleu said during the OSCE Secretary General+Central Asia Foreign Ministers Forum in Turkmenistan.

"The Trans-Caspian International Transport Route opens up new opportunities for full-scale trade and investment cooperation between Asia and Europe," he said.

According to Nurtleu, Central Asia has a unique opportunity to link distant markets and become a ‘land bridge’ along the East-West and North-South transportation corridors.

The minister highlighted the role of the international industrial cooperation center on the Kazakh-Uzbek border in that respect, adding that analogous center will commence its work on the border with Kyrgyzstan in the near future.