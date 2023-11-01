Kazakhstan, Russia to increase number of flights

1 Nov. 17:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/Vestnik Kavkaza

The authorities of Kazakhstan and Russia have decided to increase the number of flights and transit traffic between the countries.

The governments of Kazakhstan and Russia agreed on expansion of air and transit traffic between the states. Today, during a meeting of the intergovernmental commission in Turkestan, relevant documents were signed by the deputy heads of government of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Russian Federation, Serik Zhumangarin and Alexey Overchuk. In particular, air traffic from Kazakhstan to Novosibirsk and Chelyabinsk will be expanded.

The representatives of the government of the Russian Federation and the Republic of Kazakhstan also discussed the issue of a cross-border timber transportation. Both the Russian and Kazakh sides are now working on the issues limiting the export of lumber from Russia.