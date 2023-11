1 Nov. 17:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

On Wednesday, November 1, prisoners escaped from a clinic in Tbilisi, Georgian media reports.

The incident occurred today at the Aversi clinic at about 13:00 local time.

According to the preliminary information, a group of prisoners was brought to the clinic for examination. The details of the incident have not been reported.