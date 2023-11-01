Ban on face-covering garments introduced in Uzbekistan

1 Nov. 18:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/Vestnik Kavkaza

The law banning clothing that hides face has been finally adopted in Uzbekistan. It was signed by the head of state. Violators will have to pay a fine.

Face-covering in public places is now prohibited at the legislative level in Uzbekistan. The corresponding bill, according to which changes are made to the current criminal and administrative legislation, was signed by the head of state.

According to the Ministry of Justice of Uzbekistan, people dressed in public places in a way that their identity cannot be determined will have to pay a fine - from 10 to 15 BRV (basic calculated value), a minimum of 3.3 mln soms ($270) and a maximum of 4.9 mln soms (over $400).